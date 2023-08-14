Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TNYA. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

TNYA stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.05. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

