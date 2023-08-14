Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $98.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $73.13. 378,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.