Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,848 shares of company stock valued at $799,176 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179,950 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,700,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

