Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.48. 320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCBS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.