TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 5,806,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 4,685,889 shares.The stock last traded at $10.86 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $157,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.