TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 5,806,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 4,685,889 shares.The stock last traded at $10.86 and had previously closed at $10.13.
Specifically, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $157,187,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
