The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $109.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,702,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,637,907. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $98.10 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

