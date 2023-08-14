The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $21.33 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
