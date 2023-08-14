The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $21.33 on Monday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $294,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

