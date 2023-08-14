The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Country Garden Services Stock Down 27.1 %

Country Garden Services stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.69. Country Garden Services has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.

Get Country Garden Services alerts:

About Country Garden Services

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.