The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Country Garden Services (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Country Garden Services Stock Down 27.1 %
Country Garden Services stock opened at C$0.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.69. Country Garden Services has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.
About Country Garden Services
