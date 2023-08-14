The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 484,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Shares of HCKT opened at $24.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

