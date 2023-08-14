The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMG

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.