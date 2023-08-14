Thomas A. Stith III Sells 225 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL traded up $5.21 on Monday, reaching $415.99. The company had a trading volume of 589,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,406. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $429.24. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

