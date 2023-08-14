Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 494,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 890,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENIC shares. StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3076 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

