Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 624,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 360,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,031.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,216. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.54 on Monday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOVO shares. William Blair lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

