Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,975 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Harmonic worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $65,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. TheStreet cut Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

