Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPCH opened at $34.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

