Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

NYSE:ASAI opened at $13.44 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.