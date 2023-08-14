Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZWS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

