Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,290 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Liberty Energy worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,674 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 59,466 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

