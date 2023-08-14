Threshold Price Hits $0.0234 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Threshold has a market cap of $233.76 million and $4.17 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013843 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,509.70 or 1.00035344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02336079 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,782,759.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

