Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$10.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE LCFS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.25. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.24. The stock has a market cap of C$302.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

