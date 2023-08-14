Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$10.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCFS
Tidewater Renewables Trading Down 0.3 %
About Tidewater Renewables
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Renewables
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.