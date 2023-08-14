Timothy J. Aydt Sells 4,913 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $148.54. 3,436,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

Read Our Latest Report on MPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.