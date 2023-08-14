Todd P. Kelsey Sells 6,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.26. 72,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,111. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $115.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

