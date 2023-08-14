Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.71 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,782 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

