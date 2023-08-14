Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Shares Down 17.7%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Transcontinental Trading Down 17.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

