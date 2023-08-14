Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Senior Officer Sells C$115,000.00 in Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$115,000.00.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,162. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.66 and a 1-year high of C$4.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.38.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$297.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.43 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5750963 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

