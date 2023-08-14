Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TRT opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.58% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

