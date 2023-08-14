Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.57.

Trisura Group stock traded down C$1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$33.90. 373,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 84.69. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.56 and a 52-week high of C$47.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.2128085 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

