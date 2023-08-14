Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.60. 1,486,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.