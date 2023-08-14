TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXO. Raymond James decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

TXO Partners Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

