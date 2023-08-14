U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,829,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.74. 954,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,561,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

