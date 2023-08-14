Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,789 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.24. 4,884,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,018,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

