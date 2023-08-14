Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI stock opened at $166.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.49 and a 1 year high of $350.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on UI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

