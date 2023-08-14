Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.24 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.24 or 0.00021244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and approximately $78.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00278842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.15508573 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 772 active market(s) with $58,811,449.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.