United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,895,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,166 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $172,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

