United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $216.45

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.45 and last traded at $216.45, with a volume of 4112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USLM

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.33, for a total transaction of $561,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,993.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.