Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC lessened its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,395,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,100 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for approximately 80.8% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Unity Software worth $694,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 184.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after buying an additional 1,564,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,451. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,495,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,847 shares of company stock valued at $22,890,454 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

