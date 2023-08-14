Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 916,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,337.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,337.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock worth $2,351,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

