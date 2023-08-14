Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells $78,111.25 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Kathy E. Walker sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $78,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,829.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:URG remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,084,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,899. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,582 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,347,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 415,679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,297,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 684,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also

