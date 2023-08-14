UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 145.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

URGN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. 171,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1,303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 157,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

