VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.22% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 394,555 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.