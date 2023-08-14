Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 75,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,210. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

