Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

