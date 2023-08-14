Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

