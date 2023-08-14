Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 4.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $35,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.60. 617,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,328. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

