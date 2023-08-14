Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 74,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 241,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,788,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.98. The company has a market cap of $328.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

