Velas (VLX) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $23.44 million and $867,331.49 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,486,680,365 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,680,362 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.