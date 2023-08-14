Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 424,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 770,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTYX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VTYX
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 350,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ventyx Biosciences
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.