Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 424,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 770,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTYX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $364,149.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,502,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,715 shares of company stock worth $21,766,008. 24.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after acquiring an additional 350,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

