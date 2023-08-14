Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network."

