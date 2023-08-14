Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verbund has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $15.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

