Verge Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $69.81 million and $3.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00279036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00782056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00538616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00059494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,829,944 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

